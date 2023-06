COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 that officers were called to the 3300 block of Brooke Colony Drive in Independence Village just before 12:45 p.m. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time as police continue to investigate.