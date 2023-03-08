A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after two shootings in Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police dispatcher, officers went to the 400 block of East Morrill Avenue in between Hungarian and Vassor Villages on the reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

One person was found with injuries and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police says the suspect has not been apprehended.

At around 4:30 p.m., police went to the 900 block of Camden Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood and found a person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was also taken to Grant in critical condition.

No further information on either shooting is known at this time.