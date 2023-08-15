COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized in a stable condition after a reported shooting at a gas station on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:01 p.m. on the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Police said one person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital. The person was initially listed in critical condition, but later upgraded.

Investigators are still on the scene. There is no other information available at this time.

This is the third shooting reported Tuesday night. The first shooting was reported on the 4600 block of Refugee Road at approximately 7:07 p.m., resulting in one person dying.

The second shooting was reported near Kimbal Place and East Fulton Street in the South of Main section of the city. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.