Scene of a shooting near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 16, 2023. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Saturday evening.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the shooting happened near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road at approximately 6:11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police are investigating and there is no suspect information available.