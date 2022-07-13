COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and four others were taken to the hospital after a crash in east Columbus, per the Columbus Fire Department.

A dispatcher with Columbus police stated that the crash occurred near Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8:00 a.m. A car leaving the Stonelodge Apartments on Meyers reportedly failed to yield, colliding with a car driving on Woodcrest Road, police said.

According to CFD, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and four others were hospitalized as a result of the crash. Four children and one adult were involved in the crash, police said.

The condition of those four people is unknown at this time.