COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition and a second is under arrest after a shooting in west Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Georgesville Road.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and remains in critical condition, Columbus police said.

Columbus police are investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.