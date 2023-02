COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the intersection of Ravenswood Court and Easthaven Drive.

Officers found one person injured at the scene. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition as police continue to investigate.

No further information is known at this time.