COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck on the east side of Columbus Saturday, police said.

Columbus police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. for a call of a man who had been stabbed and was “bleeding badly,” police said.

At the scene, officers found the man, who had a stab wound on the left side of his neck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery, according to police.

Officers said a 66-year-old man got in touch with police and allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim during a fight. The man, who police did not identify, was arrested and is charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with any information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.