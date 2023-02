COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment with a CPD dispatcher confirming to NBC4 one of them was a man, who is in critical condition. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.