Scene of a shooting on the 1600 block of North High Street that left one person in critical condition on Jan. 4, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the University District of Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near a store on the 1600 block of North High Street at approximately 8:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.