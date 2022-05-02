COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after Columbus police said were stabbed Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened at approximately 10:19 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road.

Police said officers found the victim in the street.

According to police, another person attempted to run from the scene but was detained by officers near Livingston Avenue and Berwick Boulevard.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.