COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping center on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police responded to the Chantry Square Shopping Center on the 5700 block of Chantry Square at approximately 2:15 p.m.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

Police said one person is in custody. There is no word on what led to the shooting.