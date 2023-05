COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Side section of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the shooting was reported near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and East Whittier Street at 8:44 p.m.

One victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. The police dispatcher did not have information on where the victim was taken.

There is no further information available at this time.