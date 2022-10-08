COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police.

According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound.

A CPD detective on scene told NBC4 the man was shot twice in the face while sitting in his car on the intersection of Duxberry Ave. and Gerbert Road, with the car rolling forward and hitting a street sign after the shooting.

The victim was taken by medics to OSU Hospital in critical condition with police saying he is expected to survive his injuries.

No further information is known at this time.