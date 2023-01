COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police.

The victim, identified only as a male, was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There is no further information available at this time.