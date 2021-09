Scene of a shooting on the 5000 block of Chatterton Road in Columbus on Sept. 6, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot near a store in east Columbus.

One person is in critical condition after police responded to a call at approximately 7:19 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to Fleet Road, where the call was placed, but said the shooting likely took place near a store on the 5000 block of Chatterton Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.