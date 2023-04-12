COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting near a community center in Columbus Wednesday evening.

(NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

Columbus police said the shooting happened near the Linden Community Center on the 1300 block of Briarwood Avenue at approximately 5:53 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened across the street from the community center after a fight broke out. The victim then ran across the street and collapsed in the grass in front of the park.

The victim was given life-saving measures before being taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police remained on the scene investigating the shooting as of Wednesday evening, and did not have further information available.

This is the first of two shootings near Columbus community centers to happen Wednesday evening. The second happened just a little less than an hour later at the Driving Park Community Center on Rhoads Avenue. One person was killed in that shooting.