COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has died after a shooting at a gym on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at an Esporta Fitness on the 1800 block of Tanglewood Park Boulevard at approximately 8:46 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition but pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m. at the hospital. Columbus police dispatchers said a second victim was reported, but they did not have information on that person’s condition.

According to police dispatchers, the shooting happened inside the basketball court of the gym. Police believe the suspect ran out the back of the building when the other people inside ran out.

This is the first of two shootings on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night. The second shooting was reported less than 20 minutes later on the 200 block of North Hague Avenue, where two victims were found critically injured.

There is no further information available at this time.