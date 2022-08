Columbus police at the scene of a shooting on Azelda Street on Aug. 23, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in North Linden Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no further information available at this time.