Scene of a shooting near the intersection of Atcheson Street and North Ohio Avenue on July 28, 2023. (KYLE BEACHY, NBC 4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other Friday night.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus.

Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atcheson Street and North Ohio Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No suspect information has been released.

A second shooting was reported about 20 minutes later on the other side of the city in the Holly Hill neighborhood.

According to police, the second shooting happened at approximately 6:19 p.m. on the 700 block of Doulton Court.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.