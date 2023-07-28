COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other Friday night.
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus.
Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atcheson Street and North Ohio Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.
No suspect information has been released.
A second shooting was reported about 20 minutes later on the other side of the city in the Holly Hill neighborhood.
According to police, the second shooting happened at approximately 6:19 p.m. on the 700 block of Doulton Court.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.