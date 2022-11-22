COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus Tuesday.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 11:17 p.m. on the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening critical injuries, police said.

Police did not release any information on the suspect or the victim, or any information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.