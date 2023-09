Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Wednesday evening.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of North Dawson Avenue around 7:31 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and no suspect information is available at this time.