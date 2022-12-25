According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at exactly 3 p.m. Sunday and found one person who had been shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One juvenile is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at exactly 3 p.m. Sunday and found one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken by medics to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, per CPD. A sergeant on scene confirmed to NBC4 the victim is a juvenile.

No further information is known at this time.