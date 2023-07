Scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of Vista View Boulevard on July 17, 2023. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a suspect is being detained after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:33 p.m. on the 3100 block of Vista View Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.