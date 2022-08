COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash overnight Tuesday in the Clintonville neighborhood on the north side of Columbus, according to police.

Police say that the crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on East Cooke Road and Foster Street where they found one motorcyclist critically injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to Riverside Hospital for treatment, per police.

CLOSED: E Cooke Rd between High St and Foster St because of a motorcycle crash. Use Chatham Rd or Weisheimer Rd #4yourdrive @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/rePvv9gY6I — Andrea Henderson (@AndreaNBC4) August 30, 2022

No further information is known at this time.