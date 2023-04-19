COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Traffic on Interstate 670 East is being restricted due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 9:06 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The roadway was closed at Interstate 71 South but was reopened with shoulder restrictions at approximately 10:25 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramps from I-71 South and I-71 North to I-670 East were also reopened.