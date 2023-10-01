COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning on an east Columbus highway, causing road closures.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that two vehicles crashed at 9:44 a.m. on Interstate 270 north just south of Agler Road. A dispatcher stated one person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

All lanes are closed on I-270 north at Agler Road as emergency personnel clears the crash site and investigates further. Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 670.

Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation camera