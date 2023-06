COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in north Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers and medics were called at 1:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Olentangy River Road and West Henderson Road.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire confirmed the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time.