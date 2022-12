COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police.

According to a CPD dispatcher, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue just after 4 a.m. after reports that multiple shots were fired.

At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot. The dispatcher told NBC4 that person is in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time.