COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a car they were in became submerged in a pond in west Columbus Saturday evening.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the car was discovered about 12 to 15 feet underwater in the pond at an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Arbrook at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Divers with the city’s fire department were able to rescue the victim in an operation Geitter said lasted about 15 minutes.

It is not known how the car became submerged in the pond.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.

Columbus police also responded to the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.