COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon on a northwest Columbus highway.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 a call was received at 3:39 p.m. about a crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 270’s west outer belt at the Tuttle Crossing Boulevard exit.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition as a result of the crash.

One car was flipped over on the road and has been cleared by authorities. Traffic is currently slow moving in the area as authorities reopen the northbound lanes.

