COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Friday night in southeast Columbus.

Police say at 11:43 p.m., an adult pedestrian was crossing from west to east across Brice Road while an Infiniti G37 Coupe was going south on Brice Rd. and approaching Tussing Road. As the adult crossed the road on the south side of the intersection, the Infiniti coming from the north hit the adult, per Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition by medics. CPD states that the Infiniti did not stop after striking the pedestrian and continued south, but officers on scene located and stopped the Infiniti a mile away from the crash scene.

CPD’s accident investigation unit is continuing to investigate the crash.