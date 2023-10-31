COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the shooting was called out at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden.

The victim, a juvenile, was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or about possible suspects. Due to the severity of the injury the Homicide Unit is heading the investigation.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Westfall at (614) 645-4221 or EWestfall@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).