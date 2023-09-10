COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police domestic violence detectives are investigating after a shooting left one person in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:52 a.m. on the 300 block of South Oakley Avenue in the Central Hilltop section of the city.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting, where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police said the suspect and the victim got into an argument before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

An arrest warrant on a charge of felonious assault has been filed. Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Dana Houseberg in the Columbus Police Domestic Violence Unit at 614-645-7225 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, resources for help can be found at this link.