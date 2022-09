COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being assaulted in the Short North section of Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened on the 1100 block of North High Street at approximately 8:05 p.m. Police said gunshots were heard, but no shooting victims were found at the scene.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.