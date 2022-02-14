COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wedgewood Middle School will switch to remote learning Tuesday due to a large number of staff absences, the Columbus City School District announced Monday.

Teachers and staff at Wedgewood are expected to report to the building as scheduled.

Any middle school athletics planned for the school are canceled.

Four schools, which were in remote learning Monday, will join the rest of the district in in-person learning. Those four schools are:

Eastmoor Academy

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

West High School

Westmoor Middle School