COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district announced one school will be in remote learning Monday while a second canceled all classes due to a heating issue.

Students at Highland Elementary School will transition to remote learning Monday, while classes at West Broad Elementary School are canceled.

A high number of staff absences at Highland are the reason for the move to remote learning, the district said Sunday night. A heating issue at Broad Elementary prompted the cancellation.

All other Columbus City Schools are scheduled to hold classes in-person Monday, including staff for BlendEd Pre-K through 8 who typically work on-site at the Boys School, the district said.

The district’s announcement added that it will continue to monitor for staff absences through Monday morning and notify families and staff of any further changes.