COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A one-car crash resulted in the closure of a major highway in northern Columbus early Friday morning.

A person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital after a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. on State Route 315 South near the Ackerman Road exit. Columbus police shut down a major stretch of highway, five miles worth, between State Route 161 and Ackerman Road exits, for nearly two hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

The driver was listed in stable condition.

No information was given as to why a large portion of SR-315 was closed or what caused the accident, which remains under investigation. The highway reopened at 4:50 a.m.