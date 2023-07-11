COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of two suspects accused of shooting a man and leaving him for dead next to a dumpster faced a judge Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, police arrested Michael Mickens Jr. on Monday, and a judge issued him a $1 million bond after being charged with the murder of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus. Thompson-Angus was found lying dead next to a dumpster with a gunshot wound to his head near the 1000 block of North 4th Street in Columbus’ Italian Village.

On Monday CPD identified Mickens Jr., 26, and Micheal Mickens III, 24, as the suspects and charged both with murder. Mickens III has yet to be arrested. The brothers’ names are nearly identical, with the youngest having his first name spelled “Micheal” instead of “Michael,” per police.

Police shared a video from a surveillance camera that captured the moments leading up to Thompson-Angus’ death. At approximately 2:24 a.m., Thompson-Angus can be seen walking back to the dumpster with another man before they began fighting. Another man and a woman then ran up to the pair, and the third man also reached into his front shorts pocket before joining in.

Shortly after the third man and woman got to the dumpster, the video showed all three leaving the scene quickly.

Columbus police asked anyone with information on Mickens III whereabouts to contact of of their detectives at (614) 645-4146 or MHuffman@ColumbusPolice.org, or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This fatal shooting was one of two in the Italian Village area in a span of 24 hours. On Tuesday, June 20 two men were hospitalized after being shot near Weinland Park. Detectives found 22 spent casings in the alley east of an apartment complex behind North Fourth Street.

Two weeks later a man was fatally shot at a parking lot on the corner of Kerr Street and Warren Street. On Tuesday two suspects were named in connection with the shooting.