Police have blocked off an early on the 200 block of South Richardson Avenue after a woman was shot. (NBC4 Photo/Brennan Grandey)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in police custody after a shooting in Central Hilltop Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, someone shot a woman at about 9:50 a.m. in the 200 block of South Richardson Avenue, near Palmetto Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Columbus police confirmed at the scene that one suspect was arrested. They did not name the suspect, nor did they have additional information about the shooting as of 11:30 a.m.