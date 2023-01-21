COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortion rights activists across Ohio are keeping the fight for rights alive.

Hundreds of activists rallied at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, one day before the 50th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Roe was overturned in June by the Supreme Court, leading many states, including Ohio, to set stricter abortion laws and bans.

Right now in Ohio, abortions remain legal for up to 22 weeks into pregnancy due to a preliminary injunction placed on Ohio’s “Heartbeat Law.”

Representatives from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio said they are proud their voices played a role in making the injunction happen and plan to keep fighting for reproductive rights.

“We are here to show, first and foremost to Ohio legislators but to our communities and ourselves, that we’re not giving up,” said Planned Parenthood’s Lauren Blauvelt. “We are going to continue to fight for access to abortion, for reproductive freedom, and we know that Roe was really the floor and not the ceiling and we have a lot to build for a better reproductive freedom for Ohio.”

The organization said it plans to lead a citizens’ ballot initiative in the future looking to ensure abortion access is guaranteed in the Ohio constitution.

Ohio Right to Life released a statement in response to Saturday’s Statehouse demonstration, saying, in part, “While Planned Parenthood and the radical abortion lobby are rallying for the so-called ‘right’ to kill innocent human beings, pro-lifers in Ohio will be celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade this weekend across the state.”