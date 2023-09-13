COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo announced on Wednesday she is performing in Columbus next year as part of her “Guts World Tour.”

Rodrigo is coming to Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2024, in support of her second studio album “Guts,” which released Sept. 8. The global tour kicks off its 57-date run on Feb. 23 in California with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Singer Chappell Roan is opening for Rodrigo at Nationwide Arena, with The Breeders, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf to join for other dates across the tour.

Registration for access to tickets for Rodrigo’s Nationwide Arena performance is open now through Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. here. View registration for other “Guts” tour dates at OliviaRodrigo.com.

Following the success of her 2022 debut tour, “Guts” will be Rodrigo’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more.

“Guts” arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 debut “Sour” and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” Like “vampire,” the second single, “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.”