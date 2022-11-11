A Siamang sits in an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park on October 4, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo.

Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team workers performed a CT scan and discovered what turned out to be abscesses on her liver. Despite receiving treatment, Olga’s health continued to decline.

Olga was strong-willed and sassy, her care team said — and she loved food. After being born on July 14, 1989 at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, California, she came to the Columbus Zoo in 2004. She had three offspring while in Columbus: Ohpy in 2005, Sensei in 2009 and Tamarack in 2020.

In the Facebook post comments, Olga’s caretakers remember her for her strong will, intelligence and devotion to her family.

“Olga always had a serious face — raising and disciplining her children and partner Rashid was serious work,” a caretaker’s comment reads. “If she wasn’t in the sharing mood, her husband and baby would definitely know.”