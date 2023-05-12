COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A national conservative organization is suing Olentangy Local School District for anti-harassment policies protecting LGBTQ+ students.

The school district is violating first and fourteenth amendment rights by barring students from misgendering, the act of referring to another person by using pronouns that do not align with their gender identity, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio.

“[The district prohibits] purposefully referring to another student by using gendered language they know is contrary to the other student’s identity,” the filing reads. “The district’s policies unconstitutionally forbid speech the district dislikes and compel speech it favors.”

A spokesperson for Olentangy schools told NBC4 the district has not yet been served the lawsuit and is unable to comment.

The filing also alleges the district is enforcing its student code of conduct, which includes “transgender identity” as a protected group, by punishments including suspension and expulsion. The district’s policies allegedly prohibit students from harassing or humiliating trans students on and off campus, and through their cell phones.

Further, the complaint criticizes the district’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ Pride flags in classrooms and the celebration of holidays like “International Transgender Day of Visibility,” and claimed Olentangy educators are prioritizing discussions of gender identity.

The filing is asking the federal court to declare that Olentangy’s policies violate the first and fourteenth amendments and to prohibit the district from enforcing its anti-harassment policies for trans students.

