COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Documents obtained from Olentangy Local School District Friday shed light on why its high school principal is under investigation.

Olentangy Superintendent Todd R. Meyer told families he placed Principal Robert Griffiths on paid administrative leave effective Monday. At the time, the district did not share the nature of the investigation, but said it did not concern the safety of students or affect the school’s “academic integrity.”

Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths (Courtesy Photo/Olentangy Local School District)

However, the district launched the investigation over accusations that Griffiths had sexually harassed and discriminated against an assistant principal in the district, according to personnel records obtained by NBC4. A letter to Griffiths notified him that the coworker filed a complaint, which the district would investigate for Title IX violations.

“The allegations of the complaint are that you have made ongoing disparaging comments toward the complainant … including referring to her as a “p****” and “c***” at least 40-50 times, both directly to complainant and to others and referring to others as “c****” in her presence,” the district’s Title IX coordinator wrote.

Additionally, the assistant principal alleged in her complaint that Griffiths had made fun of Olentangy Local Schools’ effort to create a Women’s Leadership program, and intentionally scheduled meetings at times to conflict with her ability to participate.

The district told Griffith it would presume the principal was not responsible unless proven during the investigation. Director of Secondary Schools and former Olentangy Orange principal Trond Smith will serve as principal at Olentangy High School until the investigation is finished, Meyer told parents.