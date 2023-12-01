View a previous report on the investigation into the principal in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Olentangy High School principal accused of calling his colleague sexist names resigned Friday, leaving the district before an investigation against him wrapped up.

In a statement, Olentangy Schools Superintendent Todd R. Meyer said Director of Secondary Schools Trond Smith would keep serving as the lead administrator at Olentangy High School as Robert Griffiths departed. He added that the district planned to hire an interim principal for the rest of the school year.

Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths (Courtesy Photo/Olentangy Local School District)

Griffiths was first placed on paid administrative leave in October, with Meyer telling district families it did not concern the safety of students or affect the school’s “academic integrity.”

However, personnel records showed the district launched the investigation over accusations that Griffiths had sexually harassed and discriminated against an assistant principal in the district. A letter to Griffiths notified him that the coworker filed a complaint, which the district would investigate for Title IX violations.

“The allegations of the complaint are that you have made ongoing disparaging comments toward the complainant … including referring to her as a “p****” and “c***” at least 40-50 times, both directly to complainant and to others and referring to others as “c****” in her presence,” the district’s Title IX coordinator wrote.

Additionally, the assistant principal claimed Griffiths mocked female-focused initiatives at the school, including a Women’s Leadership program. Investigators had yet to release details on whether Title IX violations occurred as of Friday afternoon.