COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday marks day two of the annual Schmidt’s Oktoberfest, officially kicking off fall events for central Ohio, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Thousands will make their way to the Ohio Expo Center to celebrate the German tradition with music, food, beer, and a whole section for children to run around and play, and people donning their lederhosen and dancing to the music. Oktoberfest also features more than 100 arts and crafts vendors.

Nacho Street Band, which is made up of staff, friends, and family of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, is taking part in its third Oktoberfest.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Steven Poast, president of Nacho Street Band, said. “This is probably the band’s favorite gig of the year. All in, the band is close to 60 members and we bring in close to 40 for this gig. Participation with the audience and the fact that we are close to the crowd and we can get them in to dance and sing and even drink and have some fun with us is what we’re all about. This is an ideal performance for us.”

Oktoberfest runs until midnight on Saturday and wraps up on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

