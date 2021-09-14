Ohio’s Military Hall of Fame returns in-person to honor 15 combat veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Statehouse will host several combat veterans and their families for the Ohio Military Hall of Fame’s 22nd annual induction ceremony.

Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are making the final preparations to honor the 15 inductees in the Valor Class 2021 in-person this year.

“If you’re a statewide organization or have influence around the state, we’re talking about having it in the cathedral here,” said Navy veteran Ted Mosure, co-founder of the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

Mosure feels grateful to welcome the public to the ceremony at the Statehouse this year after traveling around the state to deliver the medals and certificates to inductees last year.

“He was killed in action, his niece came,” Mosure said about a previous inductee into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

“There were 35 people, relatives from all over the country came into Columbus for this event, she told me that’s the first time his sacrifice was publicly acknowledge,” he added.

Mosure feels very passionate about sharing the stories of Ohio veterans awarded a medal in combat and preserving the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

“People in uniform are extraordinary, they have a brotherhood and a sisterhood now these days that is really extraordinary,” said Colonel William Labadie, a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.

“I love raising people up and promoting their opportunities, but I’m embarrassed to be treated as someone who has done something extraordinary,” Labadie added.

Labadie is one of the inductees in this year’s inductee class. While serving in the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, Labadie earned a Silver Star Medal for his heroic actions.

“The human spirit allows people to do extraordinary things in challenging situations,” he said.

As fellow Vietnam War veterans, Mosure and Labadie look forward to sharing their stories with fellow veterans at the ceremony scheduled for Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. in the Statehouse atrium.

“It’s powerful and humbling for me,” Mosure said.

“Deep down inside, I’m grinning, and I’m honored…long overdue…but I’ll take it,” Labadie said.

The ceremony is open to the public. For more information, visit: http://ohioheroes.org/