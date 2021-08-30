OhioHealth revises visitation policy based on COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With COVID-19 cases elevated across the state, OhioHealth has revised its visitor police for patients starting Tuesday.

Patients staying at one of OhioHealth’s hospitals are limited to one designated visitor for the duration of their stay.

OhioHealth said visitors must be asymptomatic, wear a mask, and pass a screening each time they enter a hospital.

The policy for patients in emergency, medical practice, surgery, and outpatient infusion/radiation oncology remains unchanged; one visitor is allowed.

Exemptions for the new policy include:

Caretaker: Visitor acting as a CARETAKER for a patient that is: Confirmed by clinical team a caretaker is currently required to support patient care. Dependent on caretaker prior to admission to perform tasks of basic activities of daily living, such as feeding, bathing, toileting and communication. Disoriented (e.g. traumatic brain injury, dementia, Alzheimer’s, altered mental state) Disabled (e.g. developmentally, hearing, autistic, etc.) In need of an interpreter.



Patients receiving end-of-life care: Hospice/end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care: Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit.

Maternity patients: Patients receiving maternity care are limited to two support persons .

One of the support persons may stay overnight .

Doulas are permitted, during labor and delivery, in addition to the two designated support persons.

If the patient is a minor, patient may have both parents/guardians in addition to the other parent of the baby.

Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.