OhioHealth revises two policies due to COVID-19 case increase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – OhioHealth is making two major changes because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, elective procedures requiring an overnight stay at Grant Medical Center have been put on hold.

The move, announced last week, is meant to free up desperately needed space in the hospital.

Starting Tuesday, all patients will be allowed only one visitor for their entire stay.

The Ohio Hospital Association said hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased more than 1,200 percent in the last 60 days during a surge that could have been avoided.

“Frankly, it could be prevented if we all did our part in the community,” said John Palmer with the Ohio Hospital Association. “When we really look at vaccinations, but then if you don’t have your vaccination, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands.”

OhioHealth said because hospital conditions are fluid, policies could change again depending on the state of the pandemic.